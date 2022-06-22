Coroner's inquest hears details of Decatur woman's murder

DECATUR — Shyann Foster was just 16 weeks pregnant with her unborn child when she was shot to death in front of her three young children in May.

Foster, 25, was also likely in close proximity to her killer when she was killed on May 9 in her home on the 1300 block of North Walnut Grove in Decatur, a coroner’s jury heard on Wednesday.

The coroner’s inquest into Foster’s death returned a verdict of homicide.

Testifying at the inquest, Detective Benjamin Massey of the Decatur Police Department said the coroner’s report suggested a weapon may potentially have been pressed against Foster’s skin when she was killed.

Darius R. Coffie, 29, was arrested on May 10 and later charged with six alternate murder and homicide counts in the deaths of Foster and her unborn child. He has pled not guilty to all six charges and to a theft charge relating to what prosecutors allege was his getaway vehicle.

The coroner’s report showed Foster died from multiple gunshot wounds.

“Gunshot wounds of the left hand and left forearm show evidence of close-range firing, and (a) gunshot wound on the back of the left side of the head shows evidence of contact-range firing,” said Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day, quoting the report.

Massey said the coroner’s findings were consistent with what detectives found during their investigation.

Decatur police arrived at Foster’s home on the evening of May 9 and found her located just past the front door, already deceased, Massey said.

According to Massey’s testimony, Foster’s children apparently witnessed the entire incident and aftermath of her death.

Massey said police were able to gather a number of other details about the events leading up to Foster's death after questioning the children.

“(The juvenile witnesses) were able to relay to you the subsequent statement that you just read into record here, that there was an argument underway, the children were present, Mr. Coffie then produced a firearm and discharged it,” Coroner Day asked.

“Yes,” Massey confirmed.

The police investigation also found that Foster was not armed and did not take any offensive action against Coffie during the altercation, Massey said.

Coffie appeared in court on June 1, when he waived the preliminary hearing proceedings that would have required a judge to hear Decatur police evidence before deciding if there was probable cause to try him.

His next pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 7.

The coroner on Wednesday also led inquests into two other Decatur shooting deaths, those of Jailan Taylor and Ernest Durham.

Taylor was shot on May 7 near the 1300 block of East William Street. He was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Durham was fatally shot on April 23 near the 700 block of West Grand Avenue. Durham’s son and daughter were both also shot during the incident, but both survived.

The jurors returned with verdicts of homicide in both cases. There have been no arrests made or charges filed in either case. Both investigations are still open and active.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.

