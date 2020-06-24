Coroner's jury rules 2 Decatur deaths as homicides

Graves had been heading east on Grand Avenue and Bunch was driving south on Woodford Street when, police said, he failed to stop at a stop sign and slammed into Graves’s vehicle. She suffered massive injuries and died shortly after her arrival in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

And in looking into a third death, the jury decided that another 2-month-old Decatur baby, Josiah Clayton, was also the victim of being accidentally smothered to death, this time after sleeping in the same bed as his father. But police evidence showed the father was not in any way impaired when the death happened on May 5. He has not been charged with any crime and the police investigation has concluded.