Coroner's jury rules 2 Decatur deaths as homicides
DECATUR — Jurors in Decatur examining the unrelated deaths of a 2-month-old baby and a 60-year-old woman returned verdicts Wednesday morning that both were the victims of homicides.

An autopsy had shown the baby boy, Franky Martin, died Feb. 27 when his mother, 32-year-old Jennifer E. Bishop, had accidentally smothered him while sleeping in the same bed. Decatur police accused Bishop of being drunk and drugged when she fell asleep with the baby and she has been booked on two preliminary charges of endangering the life and health of a child, resulting in death.

She was quoted in a police sworn affidavit as denying the baby was in her bed when he died. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.  

The death of Erma J. Graves, 60, was ruled a homicide after the jurors heard police evidence that she was in a traffic crash on the night of April 18 caused by another driver who was driving under the influence of cannabis. Dylan R. Bunch Jr., 20, has appeared in Macon County Circuit Court, pleading not guilty to charges of reckless homicide, aggravated DUI causing death and aggravated reckless driving.

Graves had been heading east on Grand Avenue and Bunch was driving south on Woodford Street when, police said, he failed to stop at a stop sign and slammed into Graves’s vehicle. She suffered massive injuries and died shortly after her arrival in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

And in looking into a third death, the jury decided that another 2-month-old Decatur baby, Josiah Clayton, was also the victim of being accidentally smothered to death, this time after sleeping in the same bed as his father. But police evidence showed the father was not in any way impaired when the death happened on May 5. He has not been charged with any crime and the police investigation has concluded.

The jury returned a verdict of accidental death. 

Coroner's juries are used to determine whether a death is natural, accidental, suicide, homicide or undetermined. 

This story will be updated with more information.

