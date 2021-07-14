Coroner's jury rules on causes of two local deaths

DECATUR — The Macon County Coroner's jury ruled on Wednesday that the death of Donald Golden II on April 27 was a homicide.

The coroner's jury has not been convened since October 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Golden, 41, died after ingesting a mixture of heroin, Fentanyl and Para-Fluorofentanyl. Evidence presented in the inquest by Macon County Coroner Michael Day and Det. Chad Larner of the Decatur Police Department showed that Golden had purchased drugs three times on the night he died, and the autopsy showed a variety of needle marks on his arms and legs in various stages of healing.

Larner testified that there was no sign of struggle or foul play in Golden's bedroom where he was found, and police believed his death was the result of a drug-induced homicide. A drug user, Larner said, who is used to a certain dosage, can sometimes die of the same dosage unexpectedly, or if other drugs are mixed with the main drug.

“The person providing the substance may not be aware the other drugs are present,” Larner said.

During the investigation, the person from whom Golden purchased the drugs was found with a cellphone containing text messages between him and Golden, arranging the purchases. The investigation also showed that Golden had a history of drug abuse. He lived with his father, Donald Golden Sr., who had made several attempts to get him into treatment.

Golden Sr. also testified that he had seen his son go out to the street to meet someone in a car and saw the exchange of money and drugs. After the third time, when the younger Golden went to his bedroom and didn't emerge, the father checked on him and found him apparently deceased and called 911.

The younger Golden did not have a prescription for Fentanyl, which is a narcotic pain reliever, while Para-Fluorofentanyl is a lab-created product sold in the street drug trade and not pharmaceutical grade. When the two are combined with heroin, the mixture is often fatal, Day said.

There was no evidence to suggest that the younger Golden intended to harm himself, Day said.

Golden Sr. testified that his son was waiting for a check that he intended to use to pay off his drug dealer and then planned to move away from Decatur.

“I did everything I could to help him get off drugs,” Golden Sr. said.

Larner said the investigation is still active and he was unable to comment on it, but that it points to a single dealer and they are pursuing the case as a drug-induced homicide.

The second case the jury heard Wednesday was the gunshot death of Christopher Smith, 37, on April 21.

Detective Jason Danner of the Decatur Police Department testified that their investigation showed that Smith and his brother, with the brother driving and Smith in the passenger seat, had driven to an address on Marietta Street to see Smith's girlfriend. Smith was intoxicated and had a handgun that he was “waving around,” and the brother tried to take it from him. In the ensuing scuffle, the gun went off, the bullet striking Smith in his upper left thigh and striking an artery, causing a significant amount of blood loss. The brother drove Smith to Decatur Memorial Hospital, dropped him off and left.

Police have spoken to the brother, who lives in Chicago, by phone, but he has not complied with requests to be interviewed in person, Danner said. The girlfriend did not see the incident.

There was no evidence that the gunshot wound was deliberately inflicted, Danner said, and police were not able to interview Smith, who was unconscious when they arrived at the hospital and died shortly thereafter.

Smith's blood alcohol level was .141. Legal intoxication is .08. The toxicology screening showed several other substances in his system as well as alcohol.

The coroner's jury returned a verdict of accidental death in the case.

