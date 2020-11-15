Council support lines up for tougher mask law in Decatur

McDaniel said he will back the mask-wearing ordinance but warned that enforcement remains a difficult issue and worries what will happen if businesses are forced to confront non-compliant customers.

McDaniel also has reservations about the scope of the mask ordinance. As stated in the draft before the council, it will require the wearing of masks for anyone in the city “engaging in any activity outside of their residence, while other persons are present …”

McDaniel said the city needs to use “common sense” in applying the ordinance and not force citizens to don masks every time they step outside their front doors.

Kuhle has previously spoken out against harsher COVID-inspired restrictions on individuals and businesses. But he said the rise in virus cases has persuaded him to change his mind and back the mask ordinance as far as wearing masks indoors.

But he still had plenty of questions: “I will have to look at the fines,” he said, among other issues, adding, “The enforcement issue is what we have to figure out.”

Kuhle said the city has to keep an eye on the future and be worried about what’s happening to its business community and economic lifeblood. “If a lot of businesses are shut down,” he added, “they will never reopen.”