Couple arrested after altercation, clothes carving, Decatur police report

DECATUR — A woman who told police she was enraged after finding out her live-in boyfriend was cheating on her carved up his clothes with a kitchen knife and then got into a physical struggle with him as she tried to throw him out, Decatur Police report.

A sworn affidavit said the confrontation on the afternoon of March 5 in the 1700 block of East Clay Street resulted in both the man and woman being arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery.

The woman, 24, said she was choked, grabbed in a headlock and shoved so hard into a child’s bed that the force of the impact bent the bedrail.

The 31-year-old man, who moved in with her in December after dating her for a year, said he had been pushed and shoved, had his hair pulled and his girlfriend had broken his television. He said she had begun throwing his clothing out the front door and then took the kitchen knife to it as she ordered him out of the house.

The girlfriend is quoted as conceding she had thrown his clothes out, according to the affidavit, but only admitted to cutting up one of his hats, and police reported they saw its sliced remnants laying on the couch.