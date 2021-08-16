Court advocacy program expands to DeWitt County (copy)

CLINTON — A Decatur-based group that advocates for abused, neglected or dependent children in the courts system plans to begin offering services in DeWitt County within a month, after receiving two grants to fund the expansion.

While the funding is new, planning for the expansion is not, said Julia Roundtree Livingston, Macon County Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, executive director. The agency has been pursing the various approvals needed to be able to start serving children in foster care in DeWitt County.

"This is probably a year in the making," she said.

Livingston plans to add one staff member for the new county, along with 20 to 30 volunteers to start. CASA provides adult volunteers who help those in foster care navigate the system. That includes two reports a year on how the children are going and recommendations to the county's juvenile court judge.

Advocates meet with the children several times a month, which helps them build a relationship with the kids that can be vital to renewing trust in adults in children who survived abuse, Livingston said. That includes making sure the foster environments the children are placed in are also safe.

"Those volunteers really walk alongside the kids," she said.

DeWitt County has around 41 children in the foster system, said a Monday press release from the Macon County organization. In Macon County there are around 630 children in foster care, with around 65% covered by the CASA program, Livingston said. CASA volunteers provide guidance and oversight that a single judge covering a whole county cannot.

"Even one judge for 41 children, that's a lot to keep track of," Livingston said.

The move is funded through a national grant and a local grant, the press release said. The national grant, a Core Model Grant, comes from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children. The second grant comes from the United Way of DeWitt County, funded through donations from individuals and businesses in the community.

Those interested in volunteering as an advocate for DeWitt County can find more information and the application on the Macon County CASA website at maconcountycasa.org. The next training starts on Sept. 2 and will be conducted online due to the pandemic.

