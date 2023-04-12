QUINCY — Funds were approved to hire a private investigator for the Quincy man charged in the February shooting death of his estranged wife.

Timothy W. Bliefnick's defense will receive up to $10,000 for the private investigator to assist in preparing the defense.

Bliefnick's attorney, Casey Schnack, who filed the motion seeking the funds from the county, argued Wednesday that her client does not have access to any of his assets because they have been frozen after a probate ruling. She said he cannot access bank or retirement funds, and he can't sell his vehicle to raise funds.

"He can't buy a Snickers bar from the commissary if he wanted to," Schnack said.

Judge Robert Adrian approved the motion after Bliefnick signed an affidavit regarding assets and liabilities, which is what anyone seeking a public defender must complete before one is appointed.

Bliefnick, 39, a Decatur native, pleaded not guilty on March 24 to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.

She was discovered dead in her home on Kentucky Road in Quincy by a family member on Feb. 23. Quincy police determined that Bliefnick had died from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began investigating the death as a homicide.

Timothy Bliefnick is set to go to trial on May 22.

Schnack also filed a motion to obtain attorney Gerry Timmerwilke's Bliefnick divorce files.

She said the files were seized by the Quincy Police Department, and upon request that they be turned over in its entirety she was told she could review them at the station.

"If we have to go through QPD to review this file, what procedures am I going to have to go through?" she asked.

Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney, estimated that the file contained 10,000 pages of documents, and that the discovery rules didn't require copies.

"I understand it may be inconvenient for them, but there is nothing in the discovery rule about inconvenient or lack of continence," Jones said. "It is simply whether or not they are made available, and they certainly will be made available to the defense. If they want to make copies of particular pages, I have no objection to that."

Adrian provided a compromise where the files will be given to Schnack by the end of Thursday, and she will have access to them for two weeks.

Timothy Bliefnick is set to return to court April 19 for a hearing on a petition to intervene filed by The Herald-Whig, WGEM and Muddy River News.

The news outlets have asked Adrian to reverse his March 16 order that sealed all motions in the case because of "extensive publicity."

April 20 is being set for all pending motions in the case.

Jones noted most of the motions pertain to evidentiary issues and what could potentially be shown to jurors at trial.

"I would anticipate on (April 19) the people asking the motions … would remain sealed and that hearing remain sealed, because again we're dealing with substantial evidentiary issues," he said. "Some of that evidence may be allowed at trial. Some of it may not be allowed at trial."

Schnack said she didn't want anything from the April 20 hearing to compromise seating a jury.

"I think the interest of protecting the integrity of the jury selection process outweighs the public's right to have that information right now," she said.

Bliefnick continues to be held without bond in the Adams County Jail.