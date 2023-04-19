QUINCY — A May 3 hearing has been set to hear arguments on a motion to unseal motions in the murder case of Decatur native Timothy W. Bliefnick.

Judge Robert Adrian approved the petition to intervene from The Herald Whig, WGEM and Muddy River News during a hearing Wednesday.

This means that motion hearings set for Thursday will be closed to the public, though Adrian said it would be done on a motion-by-motion basis.

"What the court generally does is the court orders and (motions are) all sealed when they are filed, and then the court and the parties can review those," he said. "And if the court and the parties agree that they're not evidentiary, then they get unsealed just like the ones have."

Last week, motions and hearings for motions to compel and for expenses were unsealed to the public.

Attorney Don Craven who is representing the three outlets said his concern was the motion hearing already set for Thursday. Attorneys in the case have suggested Thursday's motion hearing will take all day.

Adrian said both sides in the case to intervene should have time to prepare arguments and that there was no time Wednesday to hear arguments.

"If the court grants the motion, then all of those motions will be unsealed," he said. "You'll get to see those, and you can order transcripts of what happened in the court."

Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County State's Attorney's Office, said though every motion didn't need to be sealed, this case involves an expedited trial and that he has a responsibility to make sure that it is a fair trial.

"And in order to do that, certain pieces of evidentiary issues, until they're decided by the court, until they're heard by a jury, it should not be released to the public," Jones said. "Because once that's printed, you can't unring that bell."

Jones noted that in trial the evidence presented will be open and fair game for the media to publish.

Bliefnick's attorney, Casey Schnack, agreed with Jones.

"There aren't a lot of liberties that Tim has left, and the right to a fair and impartial jury is one of those," Schnack said. "We the defense and the people have gone to great lengths to prevent spoliation of the jury poll before they even walk into the building."

Bliefnick, 39, pleaded not guilty on March 24 to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.

She was discovered dead in her home on Kentucky Road in Quincy by a family member on Feb. 23. Quincy Police determined that Bliefnick had died from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began investigating the death as a homicide.

Timothy Bliefnick is set to go to trial on May 22.