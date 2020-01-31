Court documents: 49-year-old Decatur man faces felony drug, gun charges after police search his home

DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing preliminary charges after police found a loaded handgun and an array of drugs while executing a search warrant Thursday night at his northwest side home, court documents say.

According to a sworn affidavit, two occupants were inside a home in the 900 block of West View Street when the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and members of the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant.

Throughout the home, police found nearly 5.5 ounces of cannabis, 1.7 grams of cocaine, a loaded .380 caliber handgun and 55 pills of suspected ecstasy, the sworn affidavit said.

The pills weighed nearly an ounce and were sent to the Illinois State Police Crime lab for analysis, court documents say.

A 49-year-old man and resident of the home was taken into custody and is facing preliminary charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

Bail was set at $100,000, and the man needs $10,000 to be released from jail.