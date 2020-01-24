You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Court documents: 2 Decatur residents face drug charges after police find cocaine, heroin
0 comments

Court documents: 2 Decatur residents face drug charges after police find cocaine, heroin

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Two Decatur residents face Class X felony drug charges after police raided their south side home Thursday and found over an ounce of cocaine and nearly 6 grams of heroin, according to court documents.

A sworn affidavit said at a 52-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were among occupants inside of a home in the 600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when officers from the Decatur Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant.

Detectives found a safe that contained 5.8 grams of field tested positive heroin and two knotted baggies in the dining room which contained 7.5 grams of field tested positive cocaine, according to the sworn affidavit. A digital scale with cocaine residue was also located, police said.

Court documents say a police dog lead detectives to a black plastic bag hidden underneath the siding, which contained 26.2 grams of field tested positive cocaine.

The man told police during an interview he sold the heroin they found in the safe and denied knowledge of the cocaine officers found in the siding, the sworn affidavit said. The woman told officers during an interview she uses crack cocaine and will sometimes sell the drug to support her habit, police said. 

The 28-year-old woman is facing a charge of manufacturing/delivery between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine and is being held on $150,000 bail, which means she will need $15,000 to post bail. The 52-year-old man is facing a charge of manufacturing/delivering between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine and manufacturing/delivering another substance. He is being held on $300,000, which means he will need $30,000 to post bail.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News