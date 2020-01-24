Court documents: 2 Decatur residents face drug charges after police find cocaine, heroin

DECATUR — Two Decatur residents face Class X felony drug charges after police raided their south side home Thursday and found over an ounce of cocaine and nearly 6 grams of heroin, according to court documents.

A sworn affidavit said at a 52-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were among occupants inside of a home in the 600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when officers from the Decatur Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant.

Detectives found a safe that contained 5.8 grams of field tested positive heroin and two knotted baggies in the dining room which contained 7.5 grams of field tested positive cocaine, according to the sworn affidavit. A digital scale with cocaine residue was also located, police said.

Court documents say a police dog lead detectives to a black plastic bag hidden underneath the siding, which contained 26.2 grams of field tested positive cocaine.

The man told police during an interview he sold the heroin they found in the safe and denied knowledge of the cocaine officers found in the siding, the sworn affidavit said. The woman told officers during an interview she uses crack cocaine and will sometimes sell the drug to support her habit, police said.