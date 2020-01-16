Court documents: Officers raid East Olive Street site of recent shooting; 2 arrested

DECATUR — Two Decatur men are facing felony charges after police recovered two guns and drugs Wednesday night while executing a warrant at a home on East Olive Street, which was the site of a recent shooting, court documents say.

According to a sworn affidavit, the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and Emergency Response Team went to the home at 263 E. Olive St. at at 10:43 p.m. to execute the warrant.

Ten occupants were found inside, including a 20-year-old man and 18-year-old man in one of the bedrooms, the sworn affidavit said.

“Individuals inside the residence have been identified by the Decatur Police Department as subjects involved/associated with the street group 'Jumpout,'” according to the sworn affidavit.

Court documents say members of the group have been suspects in recent shootings in the Decatur area and are known to possess weapons.

