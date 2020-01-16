You are the owner of this article.
Court documents: Officers raid East Olive Street site of recent shooting; 2 arrested
DECATUR — Two Decatur men are facing felony charges after police recovered two guns and drugs Wednesday night while executing a warrant at a home on East Olive Street, which was the site of a recent shooting, court documents say.

According to a sworn affidavit, the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and Emergency Response Team went to the home at 263 E. Olive St. at at 10:43 p.m. to execute the warrant.

Ten occupants were found inside, including a 20-year-old man and 18-year-old man in one of the bedrooms, the sworn affidavit said. 

“Individuals inside the residence have been identified by the Decatur Police Department as subjects involved/associated with the street group 'Jumpout,'” according to the sworn affidavit. 

Court documents say members of the group have been suspects in recent shootings in the Decatur area and are known to possess weapons.

The 20-year-old had a loaded 9 mm handgun that was reported stolen to the Springfield Police Department on December 10, the sworn affidavit said. The man told police he found it in an alley near North Edward Street early Tuesday morning.

According to the sworn affidavit, officers found a clear plastic bag on the floor next to the 18-year-old man. The bag contained five individual baggies of cocaine, weighing a little more than half of a gram. The 18-year-old was out on bond from prior gun charges, court documents show.

The 20-year-old man is facing preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and no firearm identification. The 18-year-old man is facing preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Both men are being held in the Macon County Jail. Bond for each was set at $250,000. 

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

