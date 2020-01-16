Court documents: Officers raid East Olive Street site of recent shooting; 2 arrested

DECATUR — Two Decatur men are facing felony charges after police recovered two guns and drugs Wednesday night while executing a warrant at a home on East Olive Street, which was the site of a recent shooting, court documents say.
According to a sworn affidavit, the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and Emergency Response Team went to the home at 263 E. Olive St. at at 10:43 p.m. to execute the warrant.
Ten occupants were found inside, including a 20-year-old man and 18-year-old man in one of the bedrooms, the sworn affidavit said.
“Individuals inside the residence have been identified by the Decatur Police Department as subjects involved/associated with the street group 'Jumpout,'” according to the sworn affidavit.
Court documents say members of the group have been suspects in recent shootings in the Decatur area and are known to possess weapons.
You have free articles remaining.
The 20-year-old had a loaded 9 mm handgun that was reported stolen to the Springfield Police Department on December 10, the sworn affidavit said. The man told police he found it in an alley near North Edward Street early Tuesday morning.
According to the sworn affidavit, officers found a clear plastic bag on the floor next to the 18-year-old man. The bag contained five individual baggies of cocaine, weighing a little more than half of a gram. The 18-year-old was out on bond from prior gun charges, court documents show.
The 20-year-old man is facing preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and no firearm identification. The 18-year-old man is facing preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Both men are being held in the Macon County Jail. Bond for each was set at $250,000.
2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites