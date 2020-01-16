Court documents: Woman takes daughter to Decatur high school to help sister fight other student

DECATUR — A Decatur woman and her daughter gained entrance to MacArthur High School on Wednesday morning so the girl could help her sister fight a student, court documents say.
According to a sworn affidavit, a 40-year-old woman cheered as her two daughters punched, pushed and pulled a student’s hair during a fight in the school's hallway. One of the daughters doesn’t attend MacArthur.
A teacher attempted to break up the fight but was unable to do so without police and school security assistance, court documents say. After several verbal commands to stop fighting, the school liaison officer escorted the woman to the office, along with her daughter who did not attend the school, the sworn affidavit said.
The other daughter who attends MacArthur was stopped by school security, according to documents. Both girls were petitioned to juvenile court on preliminary charges of aggravated battery.
The sworn affidavit said the school liaison officer recognized the 40-year-old woman from a previous incident during which she yelled at a boy outside of the high school for harassing her daughter
The woman is facing preliminary charges of mob action, contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor and criminal trespassing to state supported property. Bond was set at $25,000, and records show she was released from jail after posting $2,500 bail.
Preliminary charges are reviewed by the state's attorney's office.
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites