Court program aims to help Decatur defendant accused of destruction and theft rampage

"I am not saying that never happens, but we are trying to do our best to actually identify those who have an authentic mental illness that is best treated by a treatment approach rather than just locking them up somewhere."

Defendants report to court for weekly hearings in the initial stages to check progress and must pass through several other stages as they head toward what Rueter described as "graduation" from the program.

“There is not a fixed period to be in it,” explained the state’s attorney who has worked as a public defender himself. “But I would say from personal observation, on average, it runs about two years. But it can be shorter and it can be longer, just depending on the individual.”

The path of destruction that Colins is accused of leaving in his wake rang up a damage bill that was never calculated but must have run into the tens of thousands of dollars. Rueter said he sympathizes with crime victims who were left to clean up the mess and said there is nothing to stop them from suing through civil court to seek damages.