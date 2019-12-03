Court security staff stop Decatur woman's assault on ex-boyfriend, police report says

DECATUR — Security staff at the Macon County Courthouse had to step in Monday afternoon to stop a Decatur woman who attacked her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, police said.
A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 26-year-old woman started her assault as she and the victim, also 26, left the courtroom after a hearing involving their child.
The affidavit said she hit him several times while descending the courthouse internal stairs and the assault continued and accelerated once they got outside to the parking lot.
The man told police the woman then grabbed his cellphone out of his vehicle and refused to give it back. “(He) stated at that time (she) began to punch him repeatedly in the face and arm area,” the affidavit added.
“He observed Macon County Courthouse officers in the window of the courthouse and was able to alert them to what was going on and they came to separate the two parties.”
You have free articles remaining.
The woman was being taken away in an ambulance as deputies arrived, complaining of stomach pains and alleging her ex-boyfriend had thrown her to the ground and she had only hit back to defend herself.
But police said the man’s statements that he had not assaulted her were supported by the courthouse security officers, who told deputies they had only seen the woman striking the man.
She was later booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm, as deputies said the man sustained a 2-inch-long shallow cut to his left ear. Macon County Jail records show the woman is free after posting $3,000 bond; prosecutors had wanted $5,000. She is ordered to stay away from her ex-boyfriend, his home and his workplace.
2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid