Court security staff stop Decatur woman's assault on ex-boyfriend, police report says
DECATUR — Security staff at the Macon County Courthouse had to step in Monday afternoon to stop a Decatur woman who attacked her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, police said.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 26-year-old woman started her assault as she and the victim, also 26, left the courtroom after a hearing involving their child.

The affidavit said she hit him several times while descending the courthouse internal stairs and the assault continued and accelerated once they got outside to the parking lot.

The man told police the woman then grabbed his cellphone out of his vehicle and refused to give it back. “(He) stated at that time (she) began to punch him repeatedly in the face and arm area,” the affidavit added.

“He observed Macon County Courthouse officers in the window of the courthouse and was able to alert them to what was going on and they came to separate the two parties.”

The woman was being taken away in an ambulance as deputies arrived, complaining of stomach pains and alleging her ex-boyfriend had thrown her to the ground and she had only hit back to defend herself.

But police said the man’s statements that he had not assaulted her were supported by the courthouse security officers, who told deputies they had only seen the woman striking the man.

She was later booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm, as deputies said the man sustained a 2-inch-long shallow cut to his left ear. Macon County Jail records show the woman is free after posting $3,000 bond; prosecutors had wanted $5,000. She is ordered to stay away from her ex-boyfriend, his home and his workplace.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

