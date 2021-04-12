COVID delays potential plea deal in cases involving brutal series of Decatur home invasions

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The charges all stem from a wild night of robbery and violence when prosecutors say Graham was part of a gang that forced its way into three Decatur homes over a few hours on the night of Nov. 20, 2018.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police detail Graham and his accomplices leaving a trail of terror and injury: one grandfather who fought back was clubbed to the floor with a handgun and repeatedly kicked.

The man had then pleaded with the home invaders not to hurt his 6-year-old grandson, asleep in a bedroom of the home. But police allege the terrified child was seized and the barrel of a gun shoved inside his mouth while the home invaders made death threats until the grandfather told them where they could find his money.

Also charged and pleading not guilty to similar sets of charges as Graham are Byron D. Theus Jr., 21, Rahiam A. Shabazz, 21, Dondrion L. Austin, 20, and 19-year-old Mikhail D. Gordon, all currently held in the jail.