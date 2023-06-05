DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving an attempted theft of an ATM, this week’s crime of the week.

Decatur police responded to the Coffee Connection at 2505 N. Main St. at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, where they found damage to the ATM door consistent with pry marks.

The surveillance footage showed the suspects arriving at the ATM driving a gray colored 4-door sedan.

According to the police press release, the suspects are seen wearing mostly black-colored clothing, masks, and blue surgical gloves.

Anyone with any information on this crime can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-423-TIPS. Crimestoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest.

