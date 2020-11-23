Crime of the Week: Decatur police appeal for help in cracking year-old Thanksgiving murder case

DECATUR — Police are appealing for help from the public to crack a Thanksgiving Day murder case in Decatur that is almost a year old.

Tommy King, 20, suffered multiple gunshot wounds after being chased down and shot on the evening of Nov. 28, 2019, at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Cantrell Street.

“Officers arrived on scene and observed a black male later identified as Tommy King lying face down in the roadway,” said Decatur Police Officer Tucker Tool. “Tommy was observed to have been shot multiple times and later passed due to his injuries.”

Tool said the murder was being made this week’s Crime of the Week, a police department effort to stir up public interest and generate leads in cases where the trail has gone cold.