DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a robbery, this week’s crime of the week.

According to the police report, several air conditioning units were removed from various addresses in the Wabash Crossing apartment complex during the overnight hours between Feb. 28 and March 1.

"These AC units were all taken from apartments located in the 1000 block of North Martin Luther King," the police stated. "The suspects also forced entry and removed a water heater from one of the vacant apartments in this block."

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477. Crimestoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest.