Crime of the Week: Decatur police need help in solving a shooting

Crime of the Week

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving a shooting, this week's Crime of the Week.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 3, Decatur police responded to the intersection of North Water and East Waggoner streets in reference to a shooting.

According to the police report, officers arrived at the scene and observed numerous shell casings scattered in the roadway. A short time after the shooting, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Upon the investigation, the police learned a black Chevrolet Equinox with tinted windows and a gray-colored rear bumper was traveling northbound on Water Street. A front-seat passenger in the car was observed leaning out the window holding two handguns when he began shooting at the victim’s vehicle. The Equinox was observed driving away from the crime scene northbound on Water toward Garfield Avenue.

Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 for information that leads to an arrest in this shooting.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

