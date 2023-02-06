DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a home invasion, this week’s crime of the week.

Decatur police officers were dispatched at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 23 to the 1900 block of East Pythian Street in reference to the home invasion.

"Upon arrival Decatur police spoke to two victims who advised they were inside a residence when two suspects entered the house unannounced," Officer Tucker Tool stated in a news release. "At gunpoint, one of the suspects demanded money from the victims. The victims handed the suspects an undisclosed amount of money."

According to Tool, the suspects then ran out of the house. They were seen getting in a burnt orange, four-door sedan that drove eastbound toward 22nd Street.

The first suspect was described as a Black man, heavier set, 5-feet-11-inches tall, wearing a black hooded shirt. "This suspect was observed holding a silver-colored handgun in one hand and a black colored handgun in the other," Tool stated.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS). Crimestoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest.

