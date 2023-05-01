DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a multitude of thefts, this week’s crime of the week.
Decatur police were notified on April 17 of a theft of several air conditioning units in the 300 block of West Prairie Avenue.
"These thefts occurred at several different businesses and residences in this block," a news release said.
Police suspect the thefts occurred sometime after April 10. No suspect information is available.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477. Crimestoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest.
