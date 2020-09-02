 Skip to main content
CRIME OF THE WEEK: Decatur Police seek help in finding suspect in August shooting
CRIME OF THE WEEK: Decatur Police seek help in finding suspect in August shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving this week’s crime of the week.

According to a news release, police officers responded to shots fired at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 17 in the 1300 block of E. Walnut St.

Upon arrival, they located a gunshot victim inside a vehicle. The victim was deceased. Witnesses observed seeing a white-colored SUV in the area prior to the shooting. No suspect has been identified.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS (8477).

You can remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

