Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week.

Decatur police officers responded to a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 in the 1600 block of East William Street.

According to a news release, the officers found a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening injury to their leg.

"The victim was unable to provide any suspect information regarding this shooting," the news release stated. "Officers observed numerous shell casings in this alley and recovered a firearm."

A witness said an older model, army green, four-door van may have been involved as it drove northbound on 17th Street, immediately after the shooting. "A witness also observed an individual dressed in all black color clothing run directly towards this van right after the shots were fired," the report stated.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest.