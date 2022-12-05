 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting

  • 0

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week.

Decatur police officers responded to a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 in the 1600 block of East William Street.

According to a news release, the officers found a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening injury to their leg.

"The victim was unable to provide any suspect information regarding this shooting," the news release stated. "Officers observed numerous shell casings in this alley and recovered a firearm."

Police respond to shots-fired call in Decatur Saturday night

A witness said an older model, army green, four-door van may have been involved as it drove northbound on 17th Street, immediately after the shooting. "A witness also observed an individual dressed in all black color clothing run directly towards this van right after the shots were fired," the report stated.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Iranians are skeptical about Iran's Attorney General's announcement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News