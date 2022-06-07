Crime of the Week: Decatur Police seek help in solving a shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is looking to the public for help in solving a shooting last month, this week’s crime of the week.
On May 30, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Decatur police responded to the 2400 block of Country Trail in reference to the shooting.
According to the press release, officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of a shooting that occurred in a parking lot near the apartment buildings. "A victim would later arrive at Decatur Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries," the report stated. "The victim had no information for police."
Police interviewed individuals who were on scene and heard the shooting; however, no information was available on a suspect.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Callers do not have to give their names and cash rewards of $500 or more are paid for information that leads to an arrest.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR