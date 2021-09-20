CRIME OF THE WEEK: Decatur police seek help in solving an armed robbery

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s help solving an armed robbery that is this week's Crime of the Week.

Decatur police responded to a report of an armed robbery at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at Apex Petroleum, 2185 E. Wood St.

"Officers arrived on scene and spoke to an employee who advised a suspect armed with a handgun entered the business and demanded money," a news release stated. "This suspect then fired one round from his gun towards the counter. After firing his weapon, the suspect then exited the store and fled on foot northbound from the business."

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20s to early 30s, 5-foot 11-inches with an average build. The suspect was wearing a white surgical mask, black hooded Nike shirt, blue/green surgical gloves, and gray colored shoes. The suspect's gun was a 9mm, chrome and black in color.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the Crime of the Week.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

