Crime of the week: Decatur Police seek help in solving July shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a July shooting, this week’s crime of the week.

On the afternoon of July 24, Decatur police responded to a report of a shooting at the 1100 block of East Leafland Avenue, according to a department statement.

Officers arrived on scene at approximately 3:45 p.m. and found an individual with hand and arm injuries from gunfire.

“Officers spoke to the victim who advised he was walking in the street when he heard 3-4 gunshots coming from the north,” the statement read. “After the shots were fired, the victim felt pain in his hand and arm and realized he was injured.”

The shooting victim had no information on a potential suspect. The department said its officers spoke with individuals on scene who heard the shooting but also had no suspect information.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Callers do not have to give their names. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest on the incident.