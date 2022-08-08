Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving the murder of 14-year-old juvenile

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving the death of a 14-year-old juvenile, this week’s crime of the week.

According to the press release, police arrived at approximately 2 a.m. on July 31 to the Golden Fox Brewery, located at 2882 N. Dineen St., in reference to a shooting.

"Upon arrival, officers located a deceased 14-year-old juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound," the report stated. "Three additional gunshot victims were transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Shell casings were recovered at the scene, and several individuals have been interviewed.

The police department is requesting information from any other witnesses. They may contact detectives St. Pierre or Wrigley of the juvenile investigations at 217-424-2738.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Callers do not have to give their names. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest on the incident.