Crime of the Week: Decatur Police seek help solving April 13 robbery

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help in solving an April 13 armed robbery.

According to the news release announcing the Crime of the Week, Decatur police were notified between 8 and 9 p.m. of the robbery, which occurred in the 500 block of East Stuart Street.

"While on the ground the victim looked up and observed a suspect pointing a shotgun at his body," the press release stated. "Two other suspects began going through the victim’s pockets and took his wallet. The three suspects then fled on foot in an unknown direction."

All three suspects were described as Black men in their mid to late teens.

Any information regarding this crime should be reported to Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

