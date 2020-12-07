Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help solving armed robbery

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public's help to solve the Crime of the Week.
On Nov. 8, the Decatur Police responded to a call at approximately 9:50 p.m. about a home invasion in the 2600 block of North Morgan Street.
The victim told officers she was standing outside her residence and observed two armed individuals approach her, the police department said.
"These suspects forced the victim inside the residence where they began threatening her life," police said. "One suspect fired one shot inside the home which didn’t strike anyone."
The suspects retrieved an undisclosed amount of money along with the victim’s vehicle, which was later recovered unoccupied in the 3400 block of Hummingbird Drive.
The first suspect was described as a dark-skinned black male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 190 pounds, wearing a black ski mask and dressed in all black clothing.
The second suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 25 years old, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, wearing a blue surgical mask and all black clothing.
Information regarding this crime should be referred to Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on the Crime of the Week.
