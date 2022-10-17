 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CRIME OF THE WEEK

Crime of the Week: Decatur Police seek help solving Hardee's armed robbery

  • 0

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving an armed robbery, this week’s crime of the week.

Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Hardee's restaurant, at 1080 W. Eldorado St.

According to the police report, several employees said they were robbed at gunpoint.

"The victims advised a suspect entered the restaurant and walked up to the ordering counter, holding a handgun," the press release stated. "The suspect demanded money and walked up to the registers and removed an undisclosed amount of cash."

The suspect then left through the north side doors and ran north toward Cerro Gordo Street.

The suspect was described as a 25- to 35 year-old, slender Black male, approximately 6-feet tall. He was wearing a black ball cap, black ski mask and black hooded shirt with gray colored sweatpants, as well as black sunglasses and white surgical gloves.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

