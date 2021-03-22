Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help solving March 15 shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help in solving a March 15 shooting.

According to the news release announcing the Crime of the Week, Decatur police were dispatched at 4:15 p.m. to the intersection of North College Street and West Packard Street in reference to a shooting.

"Officers arrived on scene and spoke to a witness who observed a newer black, four-door passenger car with dark tinted windows traveling north bound on College St.," the press release stated.

The news release stated the suspect's vehicle stopped in the roadway in front of a residence in the 1000 block of North College. A male suspect was observed leaning out a passenger side window where he fired several rounds with a handgun toward a residence in this block.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After the shots were fired, the suspect's vehicle was observed driving eastbound on Packard Street.

Another male was observed in the rear driver’s seat of the suspect vehicle. No further description was given on the suspect.

Also involved in the incident was a gray, four-door passenger car, which fled the area southbound from the 1000 block North College Street during the shooting.