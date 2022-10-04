Crime of the Week: Decatur Police seek help to find the robber of elderly victim

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a robbery, this week’s crime of the week.

Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 25 at an address on North Drive.

According to the police report, the officers arrived at the scene and spoke to the victim, an elderly, disabled man, who advised he was sitting on his front porch when a man approached and began asking for money.

"The suspect walked onto the victim’s front porch and pulled the victim to the ground and kicked him," the news release stated. "The suspect removed the victim’s wallet and left on foot running southbound on West Drive."

The suspect was described as a dark-skinned Black man, 30 to 40 years old, approximately 5-feet-7-inches to 5-feet-8-inches, weighing 180 pounds. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt and blue colored pants or jeans.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest.