 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help with 2019 shooting death investigation
0 comments
alert top story
CRIME OF THE WEEK

Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help with 2019 shooting death investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
Crime of the Week

DECATUR — Decatur police are seeking the public's help to solve the 2019 fatal shooting of Christopher Stone.

Police were called to a report of shots-fired call in the 1100 block of East Cantrell Street around 5 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2019.

When they arrived, the officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as Stone, who was deceased. The investigation revealed Stone was attending a gender reveal party when a driver in an older model sedan rode by and shot in the area. The driver of this sedan was last seen driving west on Cantrell after the shooting.

'Seek giftie' command leads police dog to drugs, gun, in traffic stop near Decatur

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No suspect has been identified.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, please call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS (8477). The call will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.

Decatur firefighters perform training exercises

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News