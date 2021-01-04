CRIME OF THE WEEK: Decatur police seek help with robbery investigation

DECATUR — Police are seeking public assistance in solving this week's crime of the week, an aggravated robbery that occurred on Dec. 29.

Police say a suspect entered the Little Caesars at 1925 N. Water St. around 7:30 p.m. and showed a handwritten note stating "empty the register" while keeping one hand in his hooded sweatshirt to imply he had a handgun. The suspect left the restaurant and fled southwest on foot.

According to a news release, employees described the suspect as a Black male with an average build, standing approximately 5-foot 10-inches to 6-foot tall, with a deep voice and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue face mask and gray pants. The suspect was observed to have a tattoo on the top of his left hand between his thumb and index finger.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477 and may remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 information that leads to an arrest.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

