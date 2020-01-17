You are the owner of this article.
CRIME OF THE WEEK: Decatur police seek suspect in 2018 shooting death on east side
CRIME OF THE WEEK: Decatur police seek suspect in 2018 shooting death on east side

DECATUR — Police are seeking the public's help in solving a July 2018 shooting death on Decatur's east side.

The department says at 12:39 a.m. on July 5, 2018, officers found a gunshot victim laying the in driveway of 1245 E. Whitmer St. The investigation revealed the victim was attending a party prior to being shot.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS. You can remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.  

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

