CRIME OF THE WEEK: Decatur police seeking suspect in September fatal shooting of 24-year-old man

DECATUR — Decatur police are seeking the public's help with identifying a suspect in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Christopher Stone on September 14.

Decatur police were sent around 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, to 1145 E. Cantrell St. after a report that a person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the victim in a parking lot on the south side of the street.

The Macon County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Christopher Stone, 24, and said he was pronounced dead at He was taken to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and pronounced dead there at 5:38 p.m.

Deputy Chief Coroner Dee Coventry said in an earlier statement that Stone died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told officers a suspect in black clothing with goggle-like glasses shot Stone, according to a press release from the Decatur Police Department.