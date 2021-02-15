 Skip to main content
Crime of the Week: Information sought on Feb. 8 gunshot incident
Crime of the Week: Information sought on Feb. 8 gunshot incident

DECATUR — Police are seeking public assistance in solving a crime involving gunshots the morning of Feb. 8 in the 2400 block of North Florian Avenue.

In a news release identifying the incident as the Crime of the Week, police said residents awoke around 3 a.m. to the sound of multiple gunshots and damage to a vehicle and building in the area were discovered.

The residents who heard the shots had no suspect information.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477 and can receive $500 or more for information leading to an arrest.  

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

