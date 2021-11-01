Crime of the Week: Items being taken from purses

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department needs help from the community in solving a string of thefts that have taken place during the past couple of weeks.

During these thefts, victims have been seated while dining and have their purses hanging off the back of their chairs. The suspect will get close enough to reach inside the victim’s purse and remove a wallet or credit cards. The stolen credit cards are used to make large purchases at various businesses.

The Decatur Police Department reminds citizens to pay close attention to their surroundings and keep a watchful eye on their purses.

If you have any information regarding these thefts, please call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the Crime of the Week.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

