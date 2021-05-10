CRIME OF THE WEEK: Police appeal for help in finding the killers of Decatur business owner

DECATUR — Detectives are appealing to the public to help them find the killer or killers who abducted a Decatur business owner and then beat and strangled the man to death.
The body of Timothy S. Clemmons was found at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 22 after Decatur police were called to the 500 block of South Haworth Avenue where the 33-year-old man was discovered in an alley.
Detectives later learned the joint owner of the Hair on Hand hair fashions and beauty supply business at 1340 N. Water St. had been abducted from the back of the store the previous day.
“Timothy’s car was located in this block and there was evidence of a physical altercation near his vehicle,” said Officer Tucker Tool in a statement Monday. “A silver-colored Chevrolet Venture van is believed to be involved in this crime.”
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS which offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest; callers need not give their names. Calls can also be directed to detectives at (217) 542-3486.
