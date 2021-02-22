Crime of the Week: Police looking for information in East Henderson Avenue shooting

DECATUR — Decatur police are seeking the public's help solving a Feb. 10 shooting incident that caused a victim to be hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a news release detailing the Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East Henderson Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 10 in response to a report of a shooting where they found numerous shell casing.

A victim arrived at a local hospital a short time following the shooting, but was unable to provide any suspect information, police say. The news release said witnesses in the area provided "minimal" information.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with information regarding the crime can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more if the information leads to an arrest.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.