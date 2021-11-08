CRIME OF THE WEEK: Police need help solving a shooting on Halloween weekend

The police responded to a call in reference to a shooting at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the 1100 block of North Union Street.

According to the police report, officers arrived at the scene and observed a male victim, later identified as Stephen Miner, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

"Mr. Miner was later transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries," the report stated. "Officers observed a large house party in this block which was attended by upwards of 100 individuals."

Police found numerous shell casings of various calibers near the residence where the house party was occurring. "Officers attempted to speak to several individuals who either had little information or refused to cooperate," according to the police report.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.

