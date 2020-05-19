Crime of the Week: Police seek 2 suspects in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — Police say two suspects are being sought for a shooting Monday afternoon in the 2200 block of East Olive Street.
According to police, five gun shots were heard in the area around 3:03 p.m. where the two suspects described as black males their early 20s wearing face coverings were seen exiting a vehicle, firing shots and running back inside. The vehicle then fled east on Logan Street.
Crime Stoppers is offering $500 or more for information that may lead to an arrest.
Police say one of the shooters is described as approximately 6-foot-tall, medium complexion and thin build. He was wearing a face covering, white hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The other suspect is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches, thicker build and wore a face mask, dark colored clothing and bright blue shoes.
A description of the suspect vehicle is a tan Jeep Cherokee with an off-colored front driver side rim, according to police.
The Decatur Police Department in a statement said a gun-shot victim on scene was dropped off at a local hospital, an incident likely related to the shooting in the area of East Olive.
Anyone that can help identify the owner of the vehicle or has information about the shooting incident is asked to contact the Decatur Police Criminal Investigations Division at (217) 423-2734. Anonymous tips can also be placed through Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.
