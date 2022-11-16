Crime of the Week: Police seek help in solving a home invasion

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a home invasion, this week’s crime of the week.
Decatur police officers responded to a call at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 7 to the 300 block of West Main Street.
According to the press releases, the officers found forced entry to the residence.
"Officers spoke to the victim who advised he was asleep in his bedroom when an unknown suspect forced entry to his front door," the report stated. "The suspect walked to the bedroom and a struggle ensued. The suspect punched the victim multiple times in the facial area causing injury."
An undisclosed amount of money was taken. The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.
The suspect was described as a six-foot-two-inch Black man, weighing 210 pounds, wearing a black colored Carhart brand hoodie, black colored pants and gloves.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest.
