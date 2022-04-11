Crime of the Week: Police seek help in solving a string of robberies

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving a string of robberies, this week's Crime of the Week.

Various gaming parlors, as well as restaurants with gaming machines, have been burglarized during the past several weeks in Decatur.

The burglaries happen in the early morning hours. They are often discovered by employees who find forced entry to the business. For most of the burglaries, the suspect will steal or attempt to steal cash located in the gaming machines.

Anyone with information on these crimes should call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 for information.

