Crime of the Week: Police seek help in solving ATM theft

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving an ATM theft, this week’s crime of the week.

Decatur police responded to Land of Lincoln Credit Union, 3130 E. Mound Road, at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 10, in reference to a theft.

According to the police report, officers arrived at the scene and found an ATM machine damaged along with various tools lying near the machine. An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the ATM.

"A witness observed several male suspects leaving the area after the theft in a blue-colored Chrysler 300," the press release stated. "The suspects in this car all had their faces covered with various articles of clothing."

The vehicle was last observed driving southbound on Illinois 48 from Mound Road.

Security footage was able to capture images of two suspects prior to damaging the ATM machine. Footage of these suspects can be viewed at decaturcrimestoppers.com under the “Wanted Faces” tab.

Anyone with information on the theft can call Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Callers do not have to give their names. Crimestoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest on the incident.