Crime of the Week: Police seek help in solving robberies

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is looking to the public for help in solving an a string of robberies.

The thefts are highlighted as the department's "crime of the week."

According to the police, several robberies have occurred in Decatur businesses during the past weeks. "In each of these robberies a lone suspect will enter the business armed with a crowbar when there is little to no other customers," a news release stated. "The suspect will then threaten the employees and take an undisclosed amount of cash."

The suspect fled the businesses on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Callers do not have to give their names and cash rewards of $500 or more are paid for information that leads to an arrest.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

