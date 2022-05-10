 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CRIME OF THE WEEK

Crime of the Week: Police seek help in solving robberies

  • 0

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is looking to the public for help in solving an a string of robberies.

The thefts are highlighted as the department's "crime of the week."

Stolen catalytic converters taken from Decatur truck are valued at $1,700

According to the police, several robberies have occurred in Decatur businesses during the past weeks. "In each of these robberies a lone suspect will enter the business armed with a crowbar when there is little to no other customers," a news release stated. "The suspect will then threaten the employees and take an undisclosed amount of cash."

The suspect fled the businesses on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Callers do not have to give their names and cash rewards of $500 or more are paid for information that leads to an arrest.

People are also reading…

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording breaking weight loss achieved in new drug trial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News