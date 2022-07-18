Crime of the Week: Police seek help in solving shooting of 12-year-old child

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is looking to the public for help in solving a shooting of a 12-year-old child, this week's Crime of the Week.

Decatur police responded to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital at approximately 2 p.m. on July 13 in reference to a gunshot victim who had just arrived. The victim was a 12-year-old who had life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred near the intersection of East William and North East streets. They found numerous shell casings as well as a building near the intersection damaged by gunfire.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Callers do not have to give their names and cash rewards of $500 or more are paid for information that leads to an arrest.