Crime of the Week: Police seek help in solving shooting of 12-year-old child

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is looking to the public for help in solving a shooting of a 12-year-old child, this week's Crime of the Week.

Decatur police responded to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital at approximately 2 p.m. on July 13 in reference to a gunshot victim who had just arrived. The victim was a 12-year-old who had life threatening injuries.

12-year-old shot in Decatur; police investigating

During the investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred near the intersection of East William and North East streets. They found numerous shell casings as well as a building near the intersection damaged by gunfire.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Callers do not have to give their names and cash rewards of $500 or more are paid for information that leads to an arrest.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

