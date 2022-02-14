 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crime of the Week: Police seek help solving a Decatur shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving a shooting, this week's Crime of the Week.

Decatur police responded to the shooting at approximately 2:15 p.m. Jan. 7 in the Woodmound Plaza located in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street.

"Officers arrived on scene and observed numerous shell casings of various calibers scattered in the parking lot," the police press release stated.

A victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim did not cooperate with police.

Decatur police Chief Shane Brandel speaks in August 2021 about what's being done to address violence and shootings. 

Officers spoke to witnesses on scene who were able to describe one of the shooters as a 5-feet-8-inch tall Black male, thin build, wearing a black colored ski mask. The suspect was observed driving a dark colored Toyota sedan with dark colored rims.

A surveillance camera was able to capture an image of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 for information that leads to an arrest in this shooting.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

