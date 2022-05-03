Crime of the week: Police seek help solving fatal Decatur shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is looking to the public for help in solving an April shooting that struck three people, including one fatally.
The incident is highlighted as part of the department's "crime of the week" series.
The shooting took place just after 10 p.m. on April 23 near the Roosevelt Apartments on the 700 block of West Grand Avenue. It left a 40-year-old man dead and a 21-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman injured.
The police investigation has since revealed that two people fired multiple shots into a crowd of people gathered on the west side of the apartment complex.
These two suspects subsequently ran westbound towards Pine Street. They were described as tall with thin builds and observed wearing dark-colored clothing.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Callers do not have to give their names and cash rewards of $500 or more are paid for information that leads to an arrest.
