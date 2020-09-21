Crime of the week: Police seek information in September 2019 shooting

×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving this week’s crime of the week.
A victim was shot and killed around 1:35 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2019 in the 900 block of North Morgan Street, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Police say an investigation revealed that a Black male passenger wearing a mask in a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer committed the shooting.
No suspect was identified during the initial investigation, police say.
Crime Stoppers is offering $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477 or police at (217) 542-3443. Callers may remain anonymous.
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.