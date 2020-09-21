Crime of the week: Police seek information in September 2019 shooting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving this week’s crime of the week.

A victim was shot and killed around 1:35 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2019 in the 900 block of North Morgan Street, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Police say an investigation revealed that a Black male passenger wearing a mask in a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer committed the shooting.

No suspect was identified during the initial investigation, police say.

Crime Stoppers is offering $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477 or police at (217) 542-3443. Callers may remain anonymous.

